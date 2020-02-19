The Suicide of Caroline Flack, Tabloid Gossip and the Power of UK Newspapers

In the years since, however, little has changed. Between 2005 and 2011, investigations by both the Press Complaints Commission and The Guardian revealed that British newspapers, including News of the World, The Daily Mirror and The Sun—all owned by Rupert Murdoch's News International corporation—had indulged in police bribery and phone hacking. Victims of the latter included everyone from celebrities, royals, politicians and, worst of all, the families of high profile murder and terrorism victims.

These revelations resulted in the closure of News of the World, multiple arrests and hundreds of thousands of pounds in compensation payments, but the smallness of the U.K. (geographically, it's almost half the size of California) in combination with the sheer power of its handful of daily newspapers (40% of people in the U.K. regularly read newspapers, versus 16% of Americans) leaves the British people concerned about tabloid bullying and violations in an ongoing manner.

There can be no doubt that Caroline Flack was shown little kindness by the U.K. press in the run-up to her death, and it's clear that she read what was written about her. In late 2019, she posted both of these headlines (with her own comments) to her Instagram stories:

We cannot know how much influence press scrutiny had on Flack's decision to end her own life. There can be no doubt that her upcoming trial, as well as her uncertain future as the host of Love Island were also factors in her demise. But it's fair to assume that too much tabloid scrutiny can wreak havoc on people's mental health, both famous and otherwise.

In his book So You've Been Publicly Shamed, Jon Ronson writes: “I suppose that when shamings are delivered like remotely administered drone strikes nobody needs to think about how ferocious our collective power might be.” Later, he concluded: "And so ... when you see an unfair or an ambiguous shaming unfold, speak up on behalf of the shamed person. A babble of opposing voices—that's democracy."

In the wake of Flack's death, the British public is doing just that, repeating a mantra that she herself posted to Instagram back in December: Be kind.