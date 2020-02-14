A Romantic Bay Area Playlist for Valentine's Day

Whether serenading your sweetie, enjoying a night with friends or pampering yourself, Valentine's Day deserves a good soundtrack. Here, we've rounded up 20 Bay Area love songs of the R&B, soul, disco and rap variety.

Some selections are newer, like the duet "Best Part" by H.E.R. and Daniel Caesar, the funky "Crush" by Duckwrth, and Rayana Jay's uptempo R&B track "Love Me Like." Then, we take it back in time with the disco song "I Need Somebody to Love Tonight" by Sylvester, and wind things down with Darondo's "Didn't I" and Tony! Toni! Toné!'s slow jam "Anniversary."

If you need to belt out your emotions, we have you covered with "Love" by Keyshia Cole. And if you're a player with a softer side, you may appreciate "Cupcake No Fillin" by Trunk Boiz and "What's Your Zodiac" by the Jacka.

Listen below.



