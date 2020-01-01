Fiction Becomes Reality in 'Welcome to 1984//2020: Punk on the Western Front'

In the world of George Orwell's 1984, citizens are monitored around the clock, eavesdropped upon by machines, and subjected to confusing political spin.

Sound familiar?

Destroy Art Inc., the curators of Welcome to 1984//2020: Punk on the Western Front, noticed parallels between the 1949 novel and contemporary reality, too. And they've put together a huge exhibit of punk-related art to reflect that.

Featuring work by a multi-generational mix of punk rock creatives, 1984//2020 promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of the zeitgeist, filtered through a lens that's both historical and musical.

Art by established punk icons like photographer Edward Colver, Dead Kennedys legend Jello Biafra, and (appropriately named) collage specialist Winston Smith will be featured alongside a new generation of artists, including Karoline Collins, Shannon Deathless and Jason Ruggles.