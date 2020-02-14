San Jose Jazz Winter Fest Brings Two Weeks of Concerts to the South Bay

Music legend Quincy Jones produced hits for Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, and worked as an arranger for jazz legends like Ella Fitzgerald. So when he champions a new artist, the world listens.

Sheléa, Quincy Jones’ latest protégé, has quite an impressive resume. She’s a singer, pianist and producer who once performed with Stevie Wonder for Michelle and Barack Obama, and she’s coming to the Bay Area on Feb. 23 to perform with the San Jose State University Jazz Orchestra at the Hammer Theatre. That event is part of the San Jose Jazz Winter Fest, which features two weeks of concerts at a variety of venues in the South Bay on Feb. 14–29.

The San Jose Jazz Winter Fest roster includes a variety of jazz and blues acts—plus New Orleans roots bands, Afro-Cuban ensembles and groups that mix jazz and hip-hop. Other highlights include the Ladies Sing the Blues showcase with Bay Area luminaries Tiffany Austin, Kim Nalley and Denise Perrier on Feb. 27 at Oshman Family JCC Palo Alto; an evening with phenomenal mezzo-soprano Stacey Kent at Feb. 25 at Cafe Stritch; and a Latin jazz night with Miguel Zenon Quartet on Feb. 26, also at Cafe Stritch.

See the complete schedule here.