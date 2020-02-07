Chefs Rotate Through HenHouse for SF Beer Week

What if a restaurant rotated chefs and cuisines every single night? That’s exactly what you’ll find at The Roost, a pop-up restaurant by Santa Rosa brewery HenHouse. Kicking off on Saturday, Feb. 8 for San Francisco Beer Week, and running through Feb. 13, The Roost will take over at Picnic On Third in San Francisco for six nights with six different chefs.

Noteworthy about this series is the line-up’s diversity. Former surgeon Priya Gaiha will be serving a Euro-Indian dinner and Maurice Dissels of Pleasanton’s newly opened Guyanese restaurant Oyo Kitchen and Jive Bar will cook up an Afro-Caribbean feast. The series will kick off with Tony Ortiz’s of Fruitvale favorite Nyum Bai with a dinner inspired by his grandparents’ Zacatecan culinary traditions. You can also expect an Afro-futurist menu from Redwood Hill and Georgian delights from Anna Voloshyna (pictured). All six dinners will also feature specially curated HenHouse beer pairings. –Ruth Gebreyesus