Classical (Re)Vision Showcases San Francisco Ballet Dancers’ Stylistic Range
Classical (Re)Vision Showcases San Francisco Ballet Dancers' Stylistic Range
The brevity of a dance career in ballet occupied the thoughts of choreographer Stanton Welch as he created Bespoke, a wistful, yearning work that fittingly begins with a silent solo. Bespoke, set to Bach’s violin concertos, begins the second program of Classical (Re)Vision, a San Francisco Ballet series designed to showcase the stylistic range of its dancers. Sandpaper Ballet, choreographed by Mark Morris and set to music by Leroy Anderson, brings a light, winking tone to the end of the program. Between these two ballets each night are rotating “Director’s Choice” works, contemporary fare selected by artistic director Helgi Tomasson, including some of his own choreography. The “Director’s Choice” works were recently announced to replace Hummingbird following sexual misconduct allegations against its choreographer, Liam Scarlett of the Royal Ballet. Program 2 of Classical (Re)Vision opens Tuesday, Feb. 11 and runs until Saturday, Feb 22 at the War Memorial Opera House. —Sam Lefebvre

Tuesday, Feb. 11-Saturday, Feb. 22
War Memorial Opera House
301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

