When Standup Comedy Meets Speed Metal

A big part of stand-up comedy is about being misunderstood. And part of being misunderstood often means blasting heavy, fast, loud music. So while on the surface, a collaboration album between comedian Brian Posehn and Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian may sound bizarre, it’s really a natural fit. Posehn, raised in Sonoma, is standup comedy’s resident expert on all things metal, a diehard fan who still scours message boards and record stores to stay up on new metal bands. And Ian’s always had a smile and a laugh that’s a little rare among his colleagues in bands like Slayer or Megadeth. With both of them now over 50, they’ve called their album Grandpa Metal. Posehn and Ian appear together in a free mini-concert and album signing on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Amoeba Music in San Francisco.—Gabe Meline
When Standup Comedy Meets Speed Metaldescription
WHEN
Feb. 13, 2020
WHERE
Amoeba Music
Amoeba Music
1855 Haight St., San Francisco
