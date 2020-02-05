When Standup Comedy Meets Speed Metal

A big part of stand-up comedy is about being misunderstood. And part of being misunderstood often means blasting heavy, fast, loud music. So while on the surface, a collaboration album between comedian Brian Posehn and Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian may sound bizarre, it’s really a natural fit. Posehn, raised in Sonoma, is standup comedy’s resident expert on all things metal, a diehard fan who still scours message boards and record stores to stay up on new metal bands. And Ian’s always had a smile and a laugh that’s a little rare among his colleagues in bands like Slayer or Megadeth. With both of them now over 50, they’ve called their album Grandpa Metal. Posehn and Ian appear together in a free mini-concert and album signing on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Amoeba Music in San Francisco.—Gabe Meline