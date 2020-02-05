State Senator Introduces Legislation to Protect Live-Work and Warehouse Residences

Senate Bill 906, co-sponsored by the City of Oakland, would give property owners more time to correct non-life-threatening violations that could otherwise motivate them to evict tenants, and also update state live-work code that effectively outlaws many communal residences.

The legislation aims to support live-work and warehouse residences popular among artists and musicians. The Dec. 2016 Ghost Ship fire that killed 36 at an unpermitted warehouse venue and residence in East Oakland brought intense scrutiny to such alternative cohousing spaces, prompting many property owners to displace tenants instead of addressing substandard conditions.

Skinner, who represents the 9th Senate District in the East Bay, said in a statement that current law gives California cities little flexibility to work with property owners and tenants in such situations. Officials often have a difficult choice between red-tagging buildings, forcing eviction; mandating upgrades that render the housing unaffordable for current tenants; or ignoring potentially hazardous conditions.

“California’s housing crisis demands that we give cities the tools they need to protect existing housing while making it safer, especially live-work and warehouse spaces,” Skinner said. “SB 906 is a necessary tool to protect and retain live-work and warehouse residences.”