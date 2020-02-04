Embrace the Creepy and the Kooky at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Though you can undoubtedly let your freak flag fly year-round in San Francisco, it's not every day there's a collection of mysterious and spooky arts, crafts and antiques gathered under one roof in celebration of it.

Enter the Oddities & Curiosities Expo, a traveling circus of alternative vendors, collectors, taxidermists and artists who want to assist you in embracing everything weird and wonderful under the sun moon.

The Expo was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2017, the brainchild of husband and wife team Michelle and Tony Cozzaglio. They took it to eight cities in 2018, 16 in 2019, and this year, they'll hit 22. The "San Francisco" date (being held in San Mateo) currently has 138 confirmed vendors and is expecting more.

For an extra $180 (on top of the $10 entry fee), visitors can take a four-hour taxidermy class in which they'll create their very own jackalope. (All materials and tools—including rabbit specimen and resin antlers—will be provided.)

The Expo's growing popularity lies in its ability to appeal to an all-ages crowd, across a spectrum of peculiarity. “We have the stuff for real oddities collectors so you can buy animal skulls and preserved specimens, human skulls, whatever, but not everybody is into that,” Michelle told Queen City Nerve last year. “Someone else can go and grab a really cool piece of original art or some jewelry that’s Halloween-themed. We really try to have a little something for everyone.”