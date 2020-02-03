Why a Day Like Sunday Hasn't Been Seen in 900 Years

After that, it will be 908-year wait until the next one on 03-03-3030.

Other palindromes using fewer digits, like 8-10-18, are more commonplace.

Some couples view palindromes as dates to seize the day and take the plunge.

Little Vegas Chapel tweeted Sunday, "Today marks the first specialty date of the month! Congratulations to all the wonderful couples getting married on this day of 2/2/20!"

But in China, where officials are trying to get ahead of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, the date saw a surge of couples registering to wed, spurring the government to advise couples to postpone their weddings.

The civil affairs administration said the registration process involves an official portrait, requiring people to remove their masks, a move deemed too risky in the outbreak that's infected more than 14,000 people and killed more than 300.

"Where marriage registrations have been announced or promised for February 2 this year, you are advised to cancel it and explain the situation to others," the notice said, according to VOA.

The ministry also asked for funerals to be held in a "simple and expeditious manner to avoid gatherings of people."