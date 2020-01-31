In New Documentary 'Miss Americana,' Taylor Swift Shows Girls How to Break Free

That Swift talks in depth about picking a female archetype in childhood ("the main thing that I always tried to be was just, like, a good girl"), and clinging to it desperately as a means of survival is perhaps the most relatable thing of all. The idea that the world can be separated into good girls and bad girls is both ancient and persistent. (To this day, it's how women are most commonly pitted against one other.) In Miss Americana we can see, via Swift's example, how that dichotomy is used almost exclusively as a means to control women.

We see the abject fear built into her over time that being anything less than an agreeable, nice girl will be the end of her. We see her struggling to figure out how to have a voice and still somehow follow the rules. ("A nice girl doesn't force their opinions on people; a nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you; a nice girl doesn't make people feel uncomfortable with her views.") And then, remarkably, we see her realize how those things kept her silent after she was sexually assaulted. We see her wake up to the long con, and it is powerful.

In a similar vein, confessing to her own struggle with disordered eating, Swift realizes: "There's always some standard of beauty that you're not meeting. Because if you're thin enough, you don't have that ass that everybody wants. But if you're eating enough to allow you to have an ass, then your stomach isn't flat enough. It's all just f-cking impossible."

By the end of Miss Americana, Swift is calling bullshit on many of the things she once used to hold herself up. She admits she's "trying to deprogram the misogyny in [her] own brain," sitting with the revelation that: "There is no such thing as a slut, there is no such thing as a bitch, there is no such thing as someone who's bossy—there's just a boss. We don't want to be condemned for being multi-faceted."

Remove the fact that Miss Americana happens to be about one of the most famous women on Earth, and this is a story that generations of women can relate to. Especially those that, like Swift, bought into an idea of femininity that meant being kind and agreeable at all costs; a world in which women should never rock the boat, even if it's directly in front of them with a predator sitting in it.

In a New York Times piece, Many Ways to Be a Girl, But One Way to Be a Boy: The New Gender Rules, Claire Cain Miller writes that “About three-quarters of girls 14 to 19 in the survey said they felt judged as a sexual object or unsafe as a girl. By far, they said society considered physical attractiveness to be the most important female trait—a view that adult women share, surveys have found. Girls were also more likely than boys to say they felt a lot of pressure to put others’ feelings before their own.”

When Swift tells the film's audience, "I feel really good about not being muzzled anymore—and it was my own doing," she's not just offering up a new, outspoken version of herself to the world. She's telling other young women that it's okay to do the same thing.