Concerts for Living Legend Anthony Braxton Light Up Bay Area Jazz Scene

Jonas was performing with Braxton as he developed Ghost Trance Music compositions, a process that he describes as “an almost scientific exploration of conduction techniques and cuing. We had some marvelous concerts, several of which are available on record. Anthony called me about a month ago and said he was listening to those albums again.”

Where most bandleaders rehearse with an ensemble aiming to attain a particular result, Braxton is often more interested in the journey than the destination. “One of the things you don’t want to have happen is for the music to get too good,” Jonas says. “It loses its expressive capability. When it got miraculous, he disbanded it. A lot of people complain about Braxton that his process leads to unlistenable music. I think we have a greater sense of cultural democracy, a greater range of possibilities because of him. He’s been a vital force in the ecological health of the entire creative world.”

While Braxton was an early member of Afrocentric group the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, the Chicago-reared multi-reed player was always a party of one, doggedly pursuing his own vision. He has often cited his primary influences as Dave Brubeck Quartet alto saxophonist Paul Desmond and march king John Philip Sousa. His impact on the creative ecology of the Bay Area was profound. As a professor at Mills College from 1985–90, he worked closely with fellow faculty members (particularly William Winant and David Rosenboom) and Rova Saxophone Quartet while attracting a brilliant cast of graduate students to the school. Among them were John Shiurba, Dan Plonsey, Matt Ingalls, Randy McKean and Gino Robair, performers and composers who went on to reshape the region’s creative music scene.