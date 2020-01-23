'Butterfly Effect,' a Multimedia Dance Work, Addresses Climate Crisis

Butterfly Effect, a new evening-length dance piece and multimedia, multi-environment event, debuts this Friday, January 24 at Dance Mission Theater in San Francisco. The Dance Brigade production, created and directed by Krissy Keefer with a live percussion score by Bruce Ghent, addresses ecological collapse and silenced activists with six percussionists and choreography for eight dancers, immersing the audience in three distinct worlds referencing aspects of our climate crisis. Expect to be led throughout the venue, encountering video, poetry and installations along with the music and movement. And dress warmly: Butterfly Effect begins outside.