All’s Faire in Love and Gorey: The Edwardian Ball Turns 20

“It’s really fun to play around with his work,” Vau de Vire co-founder Mike Gaines enthuses. “There’s a lot of openings for story, that we’ll create, or opening to develop a character. We usually dive deep...embellishing their backstory...without deviating from his scripts.” Over the last few years they’ve also engaged the services of director Alexis Poledouris to help them solidify the plot points and motivations, integrating them smoothly with their acrobatic prowess. This year’s Gorey story, The Lost Lions, features circus dancer Juliano Wade as the lead—a charmed movie star named Hamish—whose propensity for his pet lions lands him in an unusual predicament (unusual predicaments being somewhat of an Edward Gorey specialty).

Over the past two decades, the Edwardian Ball has gone through many iterations, forever building upon past lessons with new nuances. From the slideshows and cardboard cutout decor of the early years, the Vau de Vire Society’s first adaptation which involved shrieking demons swooping across the Cat Club on swinging trapezes, and their brief residency at the Great American Music Hall which included Grand Guignol stalwarts, the Thrillpeddlers, gleefully “decapitating” onlookers with their life-size guillotine, every Ball manages to bring something new to the table, even 20 years in.

These days, comfortably ensconced at the Regency Ballroom, the Ball is bigger—and admittedly pricier than those earlier productions—but carefully conceptualized. An intricately detailed Wunderkammer with just enough blank space for each attendee to create their part of the narrative. A multi-faceted world where Tea Parties and museum pieces thrive beside sideshow entertainers and electro-swing, literary nonsense rubs shoulders with morbid curiosity, and kinksters run wilder in clownpaint and knickers, while escape artists emerge from their straitjacket cocoons, and opera singers deliver cameo arias.

“One of the things I’ve seen that I find very encouraging is we’ve seen a real uptick in youth participation,” Katz remarks of his all-ages bacchanalia. “A new generation of Edwardians, bringing a lot of new energy and new ideas to the ball. I’m curious to see where advances in film, lighting, (and) theatrical advancements will allow us to go, and allow us to create even more immersive and inclusive experiences...(while continuing) to emphasize the participant-generated environment.”

So what would Edward Gorey, the inspiration for it all, think of his namesake celebration? A well-known facet of his character was his love for the New York Ballet during the Balanchine years, and in 1978 he won a Tony for his innovative work on the Broadway production of Dracula, for which he designed both costumes and the set. As detailed in the 2018 Mark Dery biography Born to be Posthumous, even in his college days Gorey was drawn to the performative, penning short plays and creating playbills with Cambridge’s “Poets’ Theatre” along with soon-to-be literary greats such as Frank O’Hara. He then spent his sunset years in Cape Cod working on fanciful puppet theater pieces of his own devising, crafting the narratives, puppets, and stage sets and directing teams of (mostly amateur) puppeteers in weird vignettes with titles such as Lost Shoelaces and Crazed Teacups. True, the Edwardian Ball, with its rollicking extravagance, is a far cry from a modest cluster of poets and puppets, but beneath the madness, there is plenty of method.

“I think he might find us a bit much,” admits Katz with a laugh. “But I think underneath he would love the theatrical nature of what the Edwardians create together...I wish that Gorey could have seen this at least once, to know that there was this much love and care for the craft that went into it. I think it would be something he could be proud of.”