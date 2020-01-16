The Marketing Genius of Beyoncé Sending Ivy Park Clothes to Her Famous Friends

Beyoncé's knack for marketing is already well established. Like when she dropped her self-titled album on us overnight, completely by surprise. Or when she casually threw a "visual album" up on HBO for 24 hours in support of Lemonade. Or how about the time she announced she was pregnant with Blue Ivy on stage at the 2011 MTV VMAs? (Has a pregnancy announcement ever been that interesting before?)

It should come as no surprise then, that, in addition to posting stunning photos of herself wearing it, Beyoncé is marketing the crap out of her new line of Ivy Park clothes—mostly via the medium of playing January Santa to all her famous friends. And let's just say the reaction from most of the celebs receiving Beyoncé's big orange box of joy is A Mood.

On realizing that she and her mom hadn't, in fact, been sent a big box of balloons, Reese Witherspoon did an impromptu (adorable) fashion show.