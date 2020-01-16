Bizzy's is a Booze-Free Bar for Oakland's Sober Nightlife Crowd

"I think there's the harm reduction aspect of it also," adds Hughes, referencing the growing popularity of Dry January—and other months that people have been taking as an excuse to not drink, like Sober October and Dry July. "January's a perfect time to check in with yourself about it. Do I still enjoy drinking? Am I drinking because I have social anxiety? Am I drinking because I'm used to drinking all the time and that's what I do? Am I drinking because my friends drink? Just checking in and being like, 'where do I stand with my substance use?'"

Sober bars have already opened in Austin and New York. But the East Bay has few late-night hangout options for non-drinkers—Berkeley's UC campus-area cafe Au Coquelet is open until 1:30am, but isn't much of a social scene, with bright lights and students engrossed in late-night study sessions on their laptops. And Gaylord's in Oakland stays open until midnight, serving coffee, tea and pastries.

But Bizzy's isn't a cafe. Their menu, developed with the help of staff member Lourdes Benvante, has specialty mocktails like the spicy mojito, cocktails made with booze-free gin and whiskey, non-alcoholic beers and wines and spicy juice shots with ingredients like ginger and turmeric for that throat-burning sensation.

When I visit on a recent evening, the Bizzy's crew shows off the recently installed booths at Black Spring, and tell me that there'll be dimmed lighting to give the coffee shop a more bar-like look for nighttime. As business picks up, Hughes and Hill tell me, they want to have staple bar events like DJ nights, karaoke and trivia.

The news about Bizzy's is already spreading through word of mouth in the sober community. Joy DaMert, an Oakland musician who quit drinking two years ago, heard about the project through friends and is planning an outing to Bizzy's on opening night.

"I think people are looking for community over the consumption of alcohol, and people want an experience, and that’s why they go out to bars," says DaMert. "People are realizing you don’t need to be drinking in order to have those communal experiences."

"Having a good time without alcohol—it’s possible, it’s beyond possible!" DaMert adds. "It'll be cute to see it in action, try some of their drinks and bring my crazy sober friends."

The opening night of Bizzy's is just a day after the 100th anniversary of Prohibition, which started on Jan. 17, 1920—but Hill and Hughes say that's a complete coincidence. "We're not gonna be that dogmatic," Hill laughs.

"We're more about—drink if you want to, harm reduction. You could drink or you could come here, you could do whatever," says Hughes. "You have an option now."