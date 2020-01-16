How to Date Like a Celebrity: Try to Act Like a Regular Person, Mostly Fail

In this month's GQ, Sia talked frankly about inviting her friend and collaborator Diplo into a friends-with-benefits agreement. "This year I wrote him a text," the Aussie singer-songwriter explained, "and I said, 'Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship… If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"
In the same article, Diplo confessed that he'd been "guilty of meeting girls on" Instagram, but that "any girlfriend would end up breaking up with me because I'm so busy, and I'm just a bad boyfriend." The DJ explained that, at this point in his life, true love to him can only be about his children. "My kids, they love me. And they can't escape me... My job is to be good to them."