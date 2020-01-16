How to Date Like a Celebrity: Try to Act Like a Regular Person, Mostly Fail

(No word on whether Diplo ever took Sia up on her generous offer, but she did mention, "Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship." So probably not.)

These revelations from two wildly attractive and successful people are a pretty solid indication that attempting to date while famous is not at all what it's cracked up to be. In an age where meeting partners through dating apps is increasingly common—the number of couples who met online rose from 22 percent in 2009 to 39 percent in 2017—what options do celebrities actually have?

In 2018, Laverne Cox admitted that she, like a regular mortal, used Tinder. "I feel like if you want to date, you have to be on the apps to be in the game,” she told Access. Hilary Duff set a precedent in 2015, calling Tinder "wildly addicting." Chelsea Handler agreed, telling ET, "I like to hook up, so when I go to London or New York or if I'm out of town and I want, I'll do that … I’m on Tinder [and] all that stuff. I’m a regular person."