An Oakland Metalsmith Risks Instability to Bring Metal Arts to Black Girls

“The cost of everything has gone up exponentially except grants and salaries,” she said during the public comment period. “The award is a pittance. I’m grateful—but it’s a pittance.” Smith continued, “I’m here because I want to put a face on what it means to be an artist in Oakland.”

Smith, who grew up in Brooklyn, divorced her husband in 2010. “I promised not to do things I don’t want to do anymore,” she says. She started a business, New Spirit Designs, making objects such as malas, or prayer beads, related to her practice as a Buddhist, which started 20 years ago at a daylong meditation. “I hadn’t been quiet for a day, ever, and over the course of the day my life changed,” she says. “I could actually listen to what was happening in my body.”

Working with beads, though, left Smith unfulfilled. Several years ago she commissioned a metal bracelet, providing drawings to a craftsperson. “It was beautiful but it wasn’t what I envisioned,” she recalls. “That’s what made me realize I need to work with metal.” Through library books and online forums, she learned wire-wrapping, and then to use a butane torch. “Because I had no background, no idea what I was doing, I started out with silver—great way to burn money.”

Smith has made wedding bands, which run up to $2,000 for gold, and sold jewelry at farmers markets and craft fairs. “It’s a hardscrabble way to make a living,” she says, noting the physical toll and upfront costs. Now, though, Smith wants to make more work like her piece for Art of the African Diaspora: sculpture, or “wearable art,” as she likes to say. She wants to use the metalsmithing techniques she learned through jewelry to create less everyday objects. As a former academic accustomed to valuing educational pedigree, being self-taught provokes some insecurity. “So I’m trying to position myself to consistently own the title ‘artist,’” she says.

“I mean, I’ll probably always make jewelry, like hoops—I’m a hoops whore,” she adds. “Every woman looks good in hoops. But hoops like these cost $40. I also make a pair that cost $340.”

Smith describes her time in Senegal in 2018 as practically preordained, the result of one morning “hearing a voice.” She couldn’t find a formal apprenticeship program, but through academic contacts made some inroads with artisans in Dakar, the capital. “The first person who responded was a Senegalese man who said, ‘Does she know that women don’t wield the hammer? That we have that saying? That it’s transmitted father-to-son?’” she recalls. “I was like, sorry, no I don’t know about any of that. And he said, ‘Good, because it has to change.’”