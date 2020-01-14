Community Service on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in East Oakland

On Monday, Jan. 20, people across the nation will gather in celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In East Oakland, the Higher Ground Neighborhood Development Corp is asking people to join in a day of service.

From 8am to 1pm, people are invited to 400 Capistrano Drive to assist in planting trees, picking up trash and helping with beautifying a senior living space in the neighborhood.

They're expecting over 200 people, working in collaboration with a number of organizations, including Roots Health Clinic, Urban Relief and Planting Justice. A few schools are also involved, like Madison Park Academy and Brookfield Elementary; the City of Oakland is a partner as well.

This is the 11th year the youth-focused community-based organization has hosted a day of service—and it's the fifth year that Khariyyah Shabazz-Wade has led this effort.

Shabazz-Wade says volunteers can expect to participate in mural painting, neighborhood beautification, and more. "There will be various organizations tabling, food trucks, a DJ, and community engagement," says Shabazz-Wade. There's also free shirts for people who register beforehand. Details here.