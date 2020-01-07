Get Your Animation Fix at the 21st Annual Show of Shows
Get Your Animation Fix at the 21st Annual Show of Shows
description

By Rae Alexandra

Eight animated shorts exploring identity, interpersonal relationships and the ties that bind are lighting up Alamo Drafthouse for three days at the 21st Annual Animation Show of Shows.

The carefully curated collection features work from filmmakers around the globe, and the final shortlist includes talent from seven different countries. One of the films, Daughter—featuring puppet animation—has been shortlisted for this year's Academy Awards. The program also includes mini-documentaries about animators Amit Cohen, Ido Shapira and Gil Alkabetz.

The full line-up is as follows:

Rubicon by Gil Alkabetz (Germany)
Récit de soi (Self-Narrative) by Géraldine Charpentier (Belgium)
Hounds by Amit Cohen and Ido Shapira (Israel)
Kids by Michael Frei and Mario von Rickenbach (Switzerland)
The Fox and the Bird (Le Renard et l’Oisille) by Sam and Fred Guillaume (Switzerland)
Daughter by Daria Kashcheeva (Czech Republic)
Le Jour Extraordinaire (Flowing through Wonder) by Joanna Lurie (France)
Five Minutes to Sea by Natalia Mirzoyan (Russia)
Portrait of Gil Alkabetz (Rubicon) by Marta Trela (Germany)
Portrait of Amit Cohen and Ido Shapira (Hounds) by Shlomi Yosef (Israel)

For a taste of the program, watch the trailer below.

WHEN
Feb. 7-10
WHERE

Alamo Drafthouse
2550 Mission St, San Francisco, CA. 94110

