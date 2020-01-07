The Endless Potential Of The Pedal Steel Guitar

Alcorn began playing pedal steel with Houston country bands in the early '70s, and recalls the musical insularity of the pedal steel conventions she attended. "People would have albums, mostly of country tunes, and maybe a jazz tune like 'Cherokee' or something like that," she recalls. "Kind of straight-ahead, and maybe 20 years behind the rest of the jazz world. Maybe 30 or 40 years behind."

By the '80s Alcorn had begun to experiment, though it was a lonely calling in Texas. She routed her instrument through a synthesizer for a while, making it sound like other instruments. She arranged John Coltrane's "Naima." She laughs, "I was doing country gigs and listening to Albert Ayler and people at the gigs would tell me I sounded different for some reason. When I got into Ornette Coleman, most of the musicians I knew in Houston didn't want to play with me anymore because it was like I was out-of-tune or something."

But in 1990, Alcorn met accordionist and pioneering electronic composer Pauline Oliveros. "I went to her first 'Deep Listening' retreat," Alcorn says. "Pauline is from Houston, where I was living, and we became friends ... And so that widened my ideas of what you would call music, and certainly what you would call improvisation. That had a profound effect on how I played, and still does."

Lately, Alcorn has been the instrument's on-call emissary in certain, somewhat outré, music circles, playing in the Mary Halvorson Octet as well as Nate Wooley's ecstatic music ensemble, Seven Storey Mountain. (And on last year's Columbia Icefield). If she's setting an example for the wide new ways the pedal steel might work, the musicians who have followed are keen on discovering their own paths.

(One can trace a scattered lineage of unconnected experimentalists outside Alcorn and Lanois. In the '80s, Nigerian juju pioneer King Sunny Adé's highlife orchestra featured pedal steelist Demola Adepoju, whose 1985 solo album Olufe-Mi is due for its own resurrection. "Tiny Dancer" steelist B.J. Cole's 1972 album, The New Hovering Dog, provides an early outlying beacon of outré pedal-steel pop, and he's played with a wide-range of big-eared artists from R.E.M. to Luke Vibert.)

For prolific veteran Jim O'Rourke, who used pedal steel to color the meticulous arrangements of his 1997's album Bad Timing, it took Chas Smith's 1987 LP Nakadai to really connect with the instrument. "That was where the nexus happened," O'Rourke writes in an email, "where those worlds met for me, which only reinforced my love. It might be that the pedal steel is somehow one of the few instruments that is somewhere between an acoustic instrument, in a loose meaning of the term, and the synth/tape music that was and is my main interest." He finally learned to play one for 2015's Simple Songs.

Even after shedding a lifetime of accumulated instruments and studio gear upon moving to Japan, O'Rourke still keeps a pedal steel around. "I am still an absolute amateur, but it's one instrument that still poses a challenge with an actual, foreseeable gain," he notes. "It does your back in if you don't watch it, though."

Pedal steel can be heard these days on album centerpiece tracks by Vampire Weekend (where veteran session player Greg Leisz brings "Hold You Now" back to earth) and the Mountain Goats (where Dan Dugmore glows on the title track of In League With Dragons). It's there (somewhere) in the wall-of-sound saturation of Lana Del Ray's Ultraviolence, and as a signifying point of analog humanity in Phosphorescent's auto-tuned post-apocalyptic "Christmas Down Under."

But the pedal steel will likely remain a semi-secret language. Even in the Steel Guitar Forum, the instrument's main online community, non-country players can feel like members of a permanent musical diaspora. "Fortunately, there are younger people on there and Susan Alcorn posts there all the time," says Johnson, "and posts a lot of things on Facebook that are challenging for that community politically and socially and otherwise."

Tom Bradshaw estimates a global population of somewhere between 40,000 to 50,000 pedal steel guitar players. And though he frets about players aging out, he also acknowledges a large, often invisible, community of what he calls "bedroom players,"hobbyists with no ambitions to set foot on stage.