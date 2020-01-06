'Such A Fun Age' is a Complex, Layered Page-Turner

The lovely, upbeat scene collapses when a security guard approaches and starts interrogating Emira because a white woman, who only moments before was congenially laughing at the dancing trio, was concerned to see a black woman with a white child out so late. "We just came here to look at nuts. Well, we don't touch them or anything. We're just... we're really into nuts right now, so... yeah," Emira tells the guard, but the situation escalates to the point where a white man starts capturing the verbal altercation with his phone. ("Can you step off?" Emira asks him; "I think you're gonna want this filmed," he says.) Emira has to call Peter Chamberlain to come and reassure the guard. "He's an old white guy," she says, "so I'm sure everyone will feel better." She's right; they do.

Over the course of the following months, the tensions between Emira and the Chamberlains rise due to several factors that have very little to do with Emira herself. Alix, the novel's other main character—and foil, and sometimes antagonist—is a semi-successful businesswoman who has made a career out of writing letters requesting free stuff from companies and getting what she asks for. She also breastfed Briar while speaking at a panel once, an act of have-it-all-feminism that garnered lots of attention. What happened to Emira at the store has Alix consumed with (white) guilt, especially since the egg thrown through the window came with a cry of "racist," aimed at Peter, a news anchor, who said, during a feel-good human interest segment earlier that night, that he hoped a black boy taking a white girl to Homecoming had "asked her father first."