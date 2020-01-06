Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers to Headline BottleRock 2020
Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers to Headline BottleRock 2020

Nastia Voynovskaya
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs on stage at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City.  (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

BottleRock Napa Valley, wine country's premier music and arts festival, returns on May 22–24 with a star-studded lineup of intergenerational acts, including Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band.

The slate of 80-plus performers also features breakout pop star Khalid, chart topper Miley Cyrus, punk icons Blondie, acclaimed hip-hop and neo-soul band Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, rising country star Brandi Carlile and more. In addition to its musical offerings, the upscale festival includes a culinary stage and an array of local wine, beer and craft cocktails—plus fine dining options.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 7 at 10am. See the rest of the BottleRock lineup here.

