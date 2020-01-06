Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers to Headline BottleRock 2020

BottleRock Napa Valley, wine country's premier music and arts festival, returns on May 22–24 with a star-studded lineup of intergenerational acts, including Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band.

The slate of 80-plus performers also features breakout pop star Khalid, chart topper Miley Cyrus, punk icons Blondie, acclaimed hip-hop and neo-soul band Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, rising country star Brandi Carlile and more. In addition to its musical offerings, the upscale festival includes a culinary stage and an array of local wine, beer and craft cocktails—plus fine dining options.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 7 at 10am. See the rest of the BottleRock lineup here.