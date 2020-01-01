Explore a Dramatic Dance Display Inside Grace Cathedral
What happens when you take the resplendent stillness of Grace Cathedral and fill every corner of it with contemporary dancers?

The San Francisco Movement Arts Festival has been answering that question for six years now; it returns this January with over 300 dancers and performers. An unconventionally arranged array of disciplines will be on display in every corner of the cathedral, including ballet, contemporary and aerial. A live soundtrack promises to enhance the displays.

With 90 percent of scheduled performers being Bay Area-based (others hail from Texas, Arizona, New York and Southern California), the festival also offers a compact glimpse into local dance talent and trends, as well as showcasing rising stars in the community.

Take a stroll through last summer's event in the video below. –Rae Alexandra

WHEN
Jan. 24, 6–9pm
WHERE

Grace Cathedral
1100 California St., San Francisco

