Bay Area, How Well Do You Remember the Last Decade?

Lina BlancoKQED Arts
Oakland's Grand Lake Theater as captured in "Sights of Northern California."  (Fred Dunn / CC BY-NC 2.0)

2020 marks a new decade. Here at KQED Arts & Culture, we can't help but think back to the massive changes the Bay Area has seen over the last ten years.

In 2010, the San Francisco Giants launched a victory spree among historically underdog sports teams in the Bay Area. In 2018, local filmmakers brought stories of Bay Area life to international screens (and shattered some records along the way).

So, how well do you know your recent Bay Area history? Take our quiz to find out.


Want to study up? Dive into our interactive timeline that takes you through the last decade, year by year.

