Revisiting an Architectural Landmark, Hannah Collins Asks Whom it Serves

Collins’ photographs, taken in 2018, make this displacement visible. Her images suggest the presence of bodies—we see shoes removed for prayer and linens hanging on a line—but people themselves rarely appear. An accompanying experimental score by Duncan Bellamy echoes the austere images with the white noise. This effect, one of sonic distance, reveals the disjuncture between utopian ideals and their application. In the accompanying text, Collins writes that the residents of Old Gourna were reluctant to move to Fathy’s New Gourna; they felt “forced to adapt to a new, prescribed existence.”

In her text, Collins contextualizes Fathy’s reputation. He borrowed stylistic gestures from neighboring Bedouin, Roman and Nubian structures, and used mud bricks in his constructions, an inexpensive and plentiful resource in Northern Africa. He hoped to train the inhabitants of New Gourna to construct their own buildings with these methodologies, and he applied them to a second commission at New Baris. Construction on New Baris stopped in 1967 and lies unfinished to this day.

In a fitting juxtaposition, I Will Make Up a Song is shown next to an exhibition of John Beasley Greene’s 19th-century photographs of Egyptian archeological excavations, some of the first images taken of these sites. The ancient tombs and temples resonate with the current state of Fathy’s mid-century buildings. Somewhere between relics of the past and intellectual fodder for the future, neither fulfills architecture’s central principle–utility.

Fathy’s structures were built to alleviate symptoms of systemic poverty, and yet they did not. Their incomplete restoration reinforces the significance of this negligence. Both Collins’ and Beasley Greene’s work highlights a disconcerting practice of prioritizing the history of a place over those who inhabit it.

Collins’ opening piece, a framed photographic triptych, highlights the far-reaching impact of Fathy’s vision for New Gourna. The central panel shows the doorway of an unspecified Fathy building, through which another doorway opens on a desert vista. From this vantage of sequential “frames,” the viewer moves from the present through layers of past construction and into an unspecified future.

The contrast between Collins’ images of imploding roofs and disintegrating walls and the intention of Fathy’s novel designs are particularly tangible in San Francisco. It’s here that estimates identify at least 8,000 unhoused individuals and more than 38,000 empty homes (that’s 4 homes for every person). But as Fathy’s New Gourna shows, providing just housing doesn’t remedy a lack of economic prospects, or systemic disadvantages.

Like the obstacles faced by those advocating for affordable housing today, the ingenuity of Fathy’s architectural philosophy faltered because the powers that be did not facilitate its success. Fathy’s structures, lauded for their innovative use of past methodologies, fail to supply the present. However, Collins’ images suggest that Fathy is also to blame, through a lack of empathy towards the residents of Old (and New) Gourna.

Collins’ installation doesn’t suggest a solution to humanitarian crises like poverty and homelessness, but it does position audiences to reconsider the potential for oversight in celebrated past “successes.” We often look to history when searching for solutions, but we can’t always depend on the past for inspiration—especially when faced with thoroughly modern problems.

'Hannah Collins: I Will Make Up a Song' is on view at SFMOMA through Jan. 5, 2020. Details here.