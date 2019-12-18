SF Developer Displaces Club BnB and Club 21, Reducing Oakland LGBTQ Bars By Half

Club BnB and Club 21, two adjoining LGBTQ nightclubs near downtown Oakland, will shutter by Jan. 15, 2020 as a result of the landlord doubling the rent, according to general manager Carlos Uribe.

The loss of the multi-floor clubs reduces the number of LGBTQ nightlife establishments in Oakland from four to two, with only Port Bar and the White Horse Inn remaining. “We’re losing a queer space to gentrification, one that specifically caters to people of color,” Uribe said.

The clubs, with a combined capacity of more than 700, regularly offer subsidized space to community groups. On weekends, the clubs draw hundreds of patrons for events such as drag bingo and La Bota Loca, a ranchera- and banda-themed party featuring DJs and internationally touring live acts.

“There’s nothing like it in Oakland,” Uribe said of La Bota Loca. “It’s a safe space for queer Latinx people centered on an aspect of Mexican culture that can be hyper-masculine.”

The Broadway and Franklin Street clubs employ some 40 people, many of them for more than a decade, and the businesses have in recent months sought a new location without success.