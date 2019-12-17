What Happened to the Back-to-the-Landers?

The 100-word ads in Mother Earth News in particular paint compelling pictures of the writers and the futures they hope for. And even in the countercultural back-to-the-land movement, there were fads. “[The ads] gave me a pretty interesting picture of what was going on that year, or what was trendy,” Arzt says, “whether it was sailboat communes or open marriages or all the things that people were trying.”

For most of her project participants, their time living in cooperative rural environments was short. But to Arzt, all experiences were valid, and telling. “There are a lot of happy stories in here but there are also some dark stories too, which I think is an important part of that time,” she says.

Included in Positions and Situations are tales of fractured group dynamics, mental illness, violence, and—in one case—the murder of a family, possibly connected to an ad they placed in Mother Earth News. One woman relayed her experience of falling in with the cult Children of God (COG) and struggling to readjust to outside life. “Coming back home was a kind of culture shock in some ways, and there no one who could help me deal with it,” she wrote to Arzt.

But in many cases, Arzt’s correspondences yielded encouragement, pleasant memories of youthful exploits and invitations to visit the letter-writers’ homes. One offered very specific, hard-won advice: “Don’t build a house without any plans or blueprint.” A significant number of her participants had completely forgotten about the ads they placed. Some received no responses to their classifieds except for Arzt’s letter—nearly 50 years later.

This wasn’t the case with Cathy Anderjack’s ad, placed in a 1975 issue of Mother Earth News when she was 23; it garnered over 70 written responses. Anderjack, Arzt says, is one of the most meaningful connections she made through the project, in part because putting her desire for a different life into print changed the course of Anderjack’s life. “Seeking position on a farm (preferably sheep-type or with potential for sheep raising),” Anderjack’s ad reads. “Am honest and simple in my desire to live in harmony with nature.”

“I was really interested in the people who weren’t that typical, heteronormative typeset that fit in better to dominant society,” Arzt says, “but those people were harder to find. I was interested in single women who were kind of traveling around, because that’s what I was doing.”

“I did find some of them!” she adds. Anderjack was one.

As a result of her ad, Anderjack ended up leaving social work in Atlantic City to live in the Finger Lakes region of New York, where she worked on farms, raised sheep and eventually built her own home, in which she still lives.

And did Arzt find her own home in the woods? Not exactly. She now lives in Oakland, but her studio is at the relatively remote Headlands Center for the Arts, up the road from the former Nike missile site and overlooking Rodeo Lagoon and Beach. Her current projects include inviting people in for Risograph printing workshops. Next year, she’ll give a Place Talk at the Prelinger Library on a type of wild cabbage found around the nearby Point Bonita lighthouse. And she’s also working on a collaborative field guide for Salmon Creek Farm in Albion, California, where artist Fritz Haeg is reviving the former commune as an artist colony.