Watch Ringo Starr and Sammy Davis Jr. in 1985's Bonkers 'Alice in Wonderland'

No one suffered more in this thing, though, than Beatles drummer Ringo Starr as the Mock Turtle, and Rat Pack boundary-breaker Sammy Davis Jr. as the Caterpillar. It's hard to imagine the bounty these legends were offered to make this endeavor seem worthwhile, but the passage of time has made it abundantly clear that, whatever it was, it wasn't enough.

Nothing can quite prepare you for Ringo as the Mock Turtle, wearing yellow tights, fluffy ears (one of which is pierced because: reptilian rock star?) and a giant shell. At the time, this might not have seemed terribly far from Paul McCartney releasing novelty children's song "We All Stand Together" (a 1984 collaboration with cartoon frogs), but there can be no question that this literal ode to nonsense is worse. Much, much worse.

Then there's poor Sammy—a star that survived segregation, mob threats, military service and a near-fatal car crash, just to end up, well, here. Watch on in horror now as "Mr. Show Business" himself dresses up like a caterpillar, then suffers through the indignity of 1980s old-man rapping—a stylistic choice that can't possibly have been his.

Reviews about this particular production of Alice remain mixed. One IMDB reviewer says: "Children of all ages will delight in this fun-filled adventure, from the crying baby that turns into a pig, to Sally Struthers playing a loud mouthed flower."

Another cautions: "If you watch this expecting great acting performances and great cinematic moments with inspiring music then you are a fool... [It] got some of the most recognizable faces of Hollywood to put on stupid costumes and act crazy."

"The costumes, location and choreography made an unsettling combination," one YouTube reviewer noted a couple of months ago. "An odd blend of twisted and overly sentimental."

In the end, 1985's Alice is a reminder of that bygone age when families typically watched TV together, the challenge for networks to appeal to multiple generations at once, and the truly bizarre programming that sometimes followed.

If you think this is something your family might wish to get into this holiday, Part 1 is below. Approach with caution.