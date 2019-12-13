The Do List: Cats Purring, Nutcrackers Twirling and More for Dec. 12-19

Looking for things to do in the Bay Area this weekend? The Do List has you covered with concerts, festivals, exhibitions, plays, performances and more.

You can listen to this week's episode with KQED's Gabe Meline, Sarah Hotchkiss and Sam Lefebvre above, or read about our picks below.

Terry Fox, 'The Labyrinth Scored for the Purrs of 11 Different Cats': Here's a fun one: the sound of 11 cats purring, layered together by artist Terry Fox, in an exhibition at BAMPFA. The sound of a cat purr is obviously a calming one, and Fox designed it to be listened to while walking a cathedral-style labyrinth in this 1977 piece, The Labyrinth Scored for the Purrs of 11 Different Cats. The purr of each individual cat is meant to represent one of the 11 concentric rings of the labyrinth as you walk it—and friends, this is your last chance, because this totally one-of-a-kind experience ends this weekend, Dec. 15, at BAMPFA in downtown Berkeley. Details here.—GM

Art With Elders Holiday Sale: Here's a slightly more conventional suggestion this week. It’s a one-day holiday art show and sale at Cushion Works, a Mission District project space… And maybe you’re thinking... Another holiday sale? But this one’s slightly different. All the work comes from the Art With Elders program, a really incredible nonprofit that provides art classes for Bay Area seniors in long-term care communities like Laguna Honda Hospital. And this is a specially curated display of that work. That’s Sunday, Dec. 15, at Cushion Works in San Francisco. Details here.—SH

Hip-Hop at the Fine Art Museum: There’s an exhibit we’ve talked about previously on the Do List called Soul of a Nation—a massive exhibition celebrating black artists and black power at the de Young. What’s new this weekend is what I’m 99% sure has never happened before there: a show by a hip-hop group at the museum. Saturday brings the Oakland group Souls of Mischief to the de Young, in both a live show and a screening of their documentary, 'Til Infinity. A big bonus here is that museum admission is free that day for Bay Area residents, including admission to Soul of a Nation. That’s Saturday, Dec. 14, at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. Details here.—GM