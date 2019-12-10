How Tracy Goh Built a Malaysian Food Business from Scratch

“I reluctantly invited the first four or five people to a one-bedroom,” she remembers. “From four it became six, which became ten, and at one point I had like sixteen people stuffed into my living room.”

She figured out the economics of cooking for strangers as she went along. “I had no idea,” she says. “I was undercharging, underpaying myself. I didn’t think about labor, I just charged for the ingredients.” In those early days, one of her five-course meals would cost a guest a very low $45. “Why did I do that?” she laughs.

Now, after seven years and near-weekly pop-ups in venues all over town, Goh aims for a profit margin of 30 to 40 percent. On average, her meals cost diners about $65 per person. Most recently, tickets for a prix fixe family-style pop-up on Dec. 1 (featuring her signature laksa and a chili Dungeness crab) sold out so quickly Goh secured a second seating at the Mission District host restaurant Tselogs.

She maintains that profit margin with principled frugality. She lives with her partner in a rent-control apartment in San Francisco’s Sea Cliff neighborhood, paying $1,800 per month for her share of rent and utilities. Food photography happens in the large kitchen; the living room couch is her office. She walks most places, sometimes lugging around 50 pounds of cooking supplies and produce in a backpack and two grocery bags. When she can’t carry everything, she takes an Uber; she estimates she spends about $60 per meal on car trips.

But she doesn’t skimp where it matters. She sets aside $600–800 a year to fly home and visit her parents—trips that often double as ingredients research. Goh also believes in paying her workers fairly. “I don’t feel right paying anyone less than $18 an hour,” she says. “Because I live here too, you know. And I cannot give them a full time job or benefits.” (Her own health insurance costs $370 a month.) She pays her cook and front-of-house staff $20 an hour. “And because it’s prepaid and ticketed,” she explains, “customers don’t tip most of the time. So I tip out of pocket.”

Sometimes she and her chef friends trade favors, working each others’ events for free. She’s collaborated on multiple occasions with her friend Siska Silitonga of ChiliCali, pairing Malaysian and Indonesian dishes side by side so diners could sample the differences between the two cultures’ flavors.

Goh says her such friends are also a great resource when it comes to learning about and negotiating the local food world, often introducing each other to amenable pop-up venues. “My friends and I are mostly not traditional trained chefs,” she says of their support system. “We’re just entrepreneurs who have a vision and usually we’re all immigrants. So it’s a different kind of dynamic compared to restaurant chefs, who are probably more competitive.”