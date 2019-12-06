Sony's Animated Short 'Hair Love' Hits YouTube at the Perfect Time

Sony's animated short film about the beauty of black hair, Hair Love, just got uploaded to YouTube—and it couldn't be more timely.

In late November, Variety reported that Gabriel Union was told her hairstyles were "too black" while judging on America's Got Talent. And earlier this week, Senator Cory Booker introduced a bill to ban discrimination against non-white hairstyles.

Hair Love, a seven-minute short by Matthew A. Cherry, tells the story of Zuri, a gorgeous little girl with a big Afro. She needs some styling help from her doting dad for the first time, but he struggles to tame her curls. Hair Love—also starring Issa Rae as Zuri's mom—is about beauty, family and being there for the ones we love, no matter the challenge.

You can see the heartwarming film, which first hit theaters in August, in full below.