Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

Kelly Clarkson and Fred Rogers. Both are much-loved national treasures who embody family values and wholesome hearts. So it made perfect sense on Tuesday when everyone's favorite American Idol winner covered Mister Rogers' classic "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

Clarkson gave the theme tune a soulful, easy listening vibe as part of her daytime talk show on NBC. The cover was chosen to tie in with Tuesday's guest, Tom Hanks, who was appearing in support of his role playing Rogers in the new movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

You can hear Kelly's laid back jazzy take on the song below. (And if you pay close attention, you'll notice some very special outfits in the audience...)