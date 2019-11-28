‘Sorry to Bother You’ Listening Party Benefits Homeless Activists

Bar Shiru opened earlier this year in Oakland as the Bay Area’s first Japanese-style hi-fi bar, an acoustically treated space with a top-notch analog sound system, and on Sunday, Dec. 1 it’s the site of a listening party for the score to Sorry to Bother You, Boots Riley’s madcap, near-future film following an Oakland telemarketer’s sordid discoveries in the C-suite. The score, by local indie-rock group Tune-Yards and recently released on vinyl, will play in its entirety at Bar Shiru, along with DJ selections by members of the group and Riley himself. Keeping with Riley’s lifelong activism, and the pronounced political themes of his film and music, the listening party benefits Moms 4 Housing. The collective of largely homeless mothers recently announced its un-permitted occupation of an empty, investor-owned property in West Oakland to protest the housing crisis. The listening party runs 2-10pm and there’s a $20 minimum suggested donation. —Sam Lefebvre