Prince's '1999' is Remastered, Reissued and Packed With 35 New Songs

I think the idea is to shine a light on the entirety of Prince's creative legacy. There were at least a couple of times during his life where he mentioned that he thought the contents of his vault, or some portion thereof, would be released at some point after he was gone. So using that guiding principle, we use our best judgment to present the things that we think are appropriate for specific creative eras of his life.

On the fan response to releasing the songs:

I haven't gotten any direct pushback. I know that the Prince fan community has very strong opinions and it's very, very large. I'm sure there are some people who think, philosophically, that a lot of these things should probably stay in the vault. But I think the overwhelming majority of fans and musicians and people—who are interested in the history and artistry of a guy who was on the Mt. Rushmore of music—really should and deserve to be heard.

On the rumor that Prince has enough unreleased songs for an album every year until the 22nd century:

I would say that's probably true, yeah. It's an enormous amount of work that he left behind that he didn't release, not all of which, obviously, will end up emerging. But there's a tremendous amount of stuff that correlates with particular creative periods in his life. The way we decided to proceed on this one, as we do with everything, the guiding principle is to approach these things with the completeness and respect and integrity that Prince himself would demand and that his body of work deserves.

1999 Remastered is out Nov. 29 via The Prince Estate and Warner Bros.