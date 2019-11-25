Mark Your Calendars, SFMOMA is Free on Dec. 8

But a Sunday? That’s the free day we’ve all been waiting for. SFMOMA opens its doors to the public on Sunday, Dec. 8, 10am–5pm for the museum’s last free day of the year. All current exhibitions will be on view, including two screenings of Nicole Miller’s To the Stars, a multimedia video presentation usually only available to visiting school groups, and a brand-new show of sound sculptures by Nevin Aladağ.

And that’s not all! The museum hosts a one-day-only small press book bazaar in the fourth floor’s white box space, featuring over 20 local presses with wares for sale. (A reminder: Books make great gifts, and you’re going to save so much money by visiting the museum for free.)

Tours are also available through several of SFMOMA’s ongoing exhibitions, including the contemporary survey SOFT POWER, the presentation of local SECA awardees and the space-focused architecture and design exhibition Far Out. Peruse a full schedule of the day’s happenings here.

You can reserve up to two tickets in advance online, but you can also just show up the day of.