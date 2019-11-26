The Transgender Community Builder Who Educated Doctors—Including Kinsey

Later, after Christine Jorgensen underwent high profile gender reassignment surgery in Denmark in 1952, Lawrence was said to have remarked, "If only some of these American medical men could… not continually imagine that their own penis was removed when Christine’s was, maybe we would see some sound thoughtful, imaginative progress made in this field.”

Despite her frustration at not being able to break down barriers to healthcare more quickly, her work at UCSF is what led her, in 1948, to first come into contact with Dr. Alfred Kinsey—at the time the focus of national uproar for his book, Sexual Behavior in the Human Male. By then, Lawrence had built a network of almost 200 other trans people across America and decided to share some of their stories with Kinsey. Gender variance, after all, had been glaringly absent from the sexologist's landmark work. Lawrence didn't just encourage Kinsey to include trans people in his 1953 follow-up—Sexual Behavior in the Human Female—she helped directly to facilitate it.

In Joanne Meyerowitz's paper, Sex Research at the Borders of Gender: Transvestites, Transsexuals, and Alfred C. Kinsey, Lawrence is quoted as saying:

In talking to Dr. Kinsey, I brought up… my interest in transvestism, and to my surprise he said that he thought the problem was relatively rare... I am very sure that it is much more common than most of us, even prominent doctors, are willing or able to admit. I was going to try and prove to [Kinsey] that I was right, and he encouraged me by saying that any facts or figures I could contribute would be valuable.

In the same paper, Lawrence also describes how she got her gender non-conforming friends to agree to interviews. “I try to point out the value of it, the sincerity of Dr. Kinsey, the complete anonymity," she said, "as well as the personal pleasure they will get from the interview itself."

By 1950, Lawrence had become invaluable to Kinsey; he employed her to transcribe life histories, interviews and transvestite fiction that erred on the side of kink. Lawrence, in turn, provided Kinsey with trans stories and novels, as well as her own personal correspondence, diaries and scrapbooks "filled with articles about same-sex couples living as man and woman." Were it not for Lawrence's contribution, it's probable that "transexuals" would not have made it into Kinsey's final works at all.

In addition, she also worked directly with, and informed the work of, pioneering endocrinologist and sexologist Harry Benjamin, for whom she had an enormous amount of respect. Lawrence once described Benjamin as: “one of the few medical men in this country who has any understanding of this problem.” It was he that encouraged her, in 1951, to publish an article in the International Journal of Sexology titled "Transvestism: An Empirical Study." (As usual, Lawrence shied away from the spotlight, writing it under a pseudonym, Janet Thompson.)

Still, for Lawrence, it wasn't enough to merely reach the academics. In 1952, Lawrence co-founded the independent paper Transvestia—most closely associated with Virginia Prince, who went on to edit it for over 20 years—with the aim of bringing wider "knowledge, acceptance [and] understanding" to the community. Importantly, it was Lawrence's extensive network of LGBTQ+ people that raised enough money to get the publication off the ground in the first place.

In the short documentary Safety in Numbers: A Trans History, Aaron Devor, chair of Transgender Studies at the University of Victoria, explains: "Transvestia became a lifeline for people to communicate with each other, to learn that there were others like them. It also had a section at the back where people could put in ads for pen pals... and they could communicate with other people. So they could build community in that way."

Louise Lawrence's dedication to her own community was unsurpassed. Not only is she remembered for leaving her door open to individuals who traveled to San Francisco seeking gender reassignment surgery, she is known to have counseled them too. It speaks volumes that both WPATH (the World Professional Association for Transgender Health) and Tri-Ess (an organization for heterosexual cross-dressers and their loved ones) are said to have been started in her kitchen in the very same year, 1972.