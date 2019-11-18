Kanye West Announces an Opera About Babylonian King, Nebuchadnezzar

In a career—and personal life—loaded with enough drama to fuel an opera, Kanye West is finally presenting one. Or at least that's what he tweeted Sunday, announcing a performance of Nebuchadnezzar, "A Kanye West Opera" at the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 24.

Little is known about the opera's content other than its title, referring to the real life Biblical character who ruled over the Babylonian empire from c. 605 BC – c. 562 BC. West's tweet gave a few more clues. The invitation artwork, etched with a golden image of the Babylonian king, states: "Music with Sunday Service, Peter Collins & Infinities Song." (For what it's worth, the Hollywood Bowl confirmed the event to NPR.)