TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Appoints Tim Bond Artistic Director

Bond, who officially begins in March, previously served as drama professor and head of the professional actor training program at the University of Washington following artistic direction roles at Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Seattle Group Theatre.

Decorated and in-demand as a director, teacher and organizational leader, Bond is also known as a prominent interpreter of the late playwright August Wilson and a promoter of inclusion and diversity in the theater world.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue Robert Kelley’s great work, and to lead this spirited company into its next exciting phase,” Bond said in a statement.

Roy Johnson, board chair of the company, in a statement noted Bond’s commitment to new works and diversity and inclusion. “We are confident he will honor the profound legacy of Robert Kelley, ensuring TheatreWorks continues the work Kelley began 50 years ago of presenting art that serves our community and contributes to the national theatre narrative,” Johnson said.