In the Algorithm Age, Rexx Life Raj Charts a Path Without Gimmicks

The idea of "beating the odds" is a cliche that follows successful black men, but as we drive down Ashby Avenue to Sacramento Street to Raj's childhood home, he tells me that he and his Berkeley High friends often reflect on how narrowly they escaped tragedy themselves. He mentions classmates who were never the same after popping the wrong pills when ecstasy was a staple of the hyphy movement, and others who were shot while minding their own business in their cars or at parties.

"It's weird, because it's for sure a survivor's guilt. But for me, at least, it gives me a sense of purpose," he says. Sharing the pep talk he often repeats to himself, he continues: "Like, 'Alright, you went through all these obstacles and you went through all this shit, so you have to be something. You had all the luck on your side, you had all the blessings on your side, you had all the opportunities on your side.'"





Now signed to the San Francisco distribution label Empire, which boasts a vast roster encompassing local artists like Rayana Jay and global superstars like Snoop Dogg, Raj is certainly making the most of the chances that've come his way. After years of building up his fan base through cult releases, he's finally seeing his music career reach a level beyond that of an independent hometown artist.

Raj has had studio sessions with super-producer Scott Storch, whose decades-spanning career includes hits for Beyoncé and Trippie Redd alike. On Father Figure 3, Kehlani makes an appearance on the charming, acoustic love song "Your Way," and platinum-selling rapper Russ assists on the bass-heavy, uptempo R&B track "Falling." Even with this greater access and bigger budget, Raj still enlisted some of the Bay Area's most talented local producers for Father Figure 3, including DTB, Wax Roof and Drew Banga, and made sure to bring them out on stage and thank them heartily at his packed listening party at Berkeley's Cornerstone.

Even with numerous collaborators, Father Figure 3 has a cohesive feel that's all Raj, underscored by the warm, from-the-diaphragm vocal quality born from years of singing gospel in church with his mom. (Even when he's rapping, you can tell he can sing-sing.) He sketched the skeletal framework of many of the album's beats himself, and recorded the majority of his vocals alone—in hotels and AirBnBs—while on the road with Bas. "My whole studio is a laptop, an audio interface and a microphone," he says, adding that he fit his equipment into a single suitcase. "I can record literally anywhere, as long as the sound isn't that bad."

Raj's slow-food approach to his music stands in stark contrast to other up-and-coming artists' strategies for success in the streaming era, where it's easier than ever to blow up from a fluke viral hit—and harder than ever to make a lasting impact. While many attempt to game this system by adopting easily meme-able gimmicks, Raj doesn't brand himself as a conscious rapper, a street rapper, a party rapper or, really, any of the boxes typically seen in the mainstream.