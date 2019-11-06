Proposed Oakland Museum of Jazz and Art for City-Owned Site Moves Forward

MOJA has provided little information about the proposed museum’s collection and programming. Its website promises musician grants and low-interest loans, tutoring and mentorship, support for existing Oakland youth jazz programs, and a national jazz hall of fame. “The most important thing is the public benefit component,” Allen said, adding that if the Oak Street site falls through he intends to shop the museum in Los Angeles or San Francisco.

Supporters say MOJA will provide creative and economic benefits that realize the city’s cultural equity goals, plus anchor the Black Arts Movement and Business District. Councilmember Nikki Fortunato-Bas, who introduced the resolution with colleague Lynette Gibson-McElhaney, called it an opportunity to preserve Oakland’s cultural heritage, and noted her experience mediating tense public benefits negotiations for the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center development.

“What we’re moving forward is the very beginning of a process,” said Fortunato-Bas.

The property consists of approximately one acre in the shadow of the Alameda County Superior Courthouse and the Oakland Public Library Main Branch, with the single-story, 4,500 square foot Fire Alarm Building surrounded by trees, parking and, lately, tents. The structure is used by city employees in various departments, and Lake Chalet restaurant leases some of the parking.

Members of Community Advocates for Lake Merritt (CALM) and supporters of the Oakland Public Library said Tuesday and at an earlier committee hearing that councilmembers are advancing the MOJA proposal prematurely. The Fire Alarm Building has been identified in planning documents as an ideal expansion site for the library’s main branch, and they believe the MOJA negotiations should pause pending the library’s planned feasibility study of the site.

“The library could do more, but its main branch is too small and outdated to meet the needs of Oakland’s population,” said Oakland librarian Helen Bloch at an Oct. 22 committee hearing. “I ask that, because this is public land, the site be studied for uses that benefit all Oaklanders.”

CALM member John Klein said the organization previously opposed development on the Oak Street parcel, and suggested other sites for MOJA. The land around the Fire Alarm Building should remain open space, he said, and be better incorporated into the greenbelt surrounding Lake Merritt. “18 years we’ve been looking out for this property,” Klein said. “Here we are again.”

James Vann of CALM also argued Tuesday that councilmembers are violating California’s Surplus Land Act, which requires government agencies to prioritize affordable housing when leasing or selling public land, and urged them not to repeat the mistake. Underlying the tension is the city’s delay in creating a promised policy for the disposition of public properties that could be used as emergency homeless shelters or affordable housing.

Naomi Schiff of the Oakland Heritage Alliance, a preservationist group, shared concern at the Oct. 22 hearing that the project continues a trend of privatizing historic civic structures, a common criticism of the recent Kaiser Convention Center development deal.

“I like jazz, I like museums,” she said. “I’m also extremely concerned about nibbling away at the public realm.”