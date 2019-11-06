Novelist Ernest J. Gaines Dies At Age 86

"As I've said many times before, the two greatest moves I've made was on the day I left Louisiana in '48, and on the day I came back to Louisiana in '63," he would later tell an interviewer.

Less than 10 years later, in 1971, he published the novel that brought him attention, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman. It told the story of a black woman born as a slave who lives long enough to witness the civil rights era. It was later adapted for a television movie in 1974 starring Cicely Tyson and won nine Emmy Awards.

Gaines would later say that the fictional Jane Pittman was modeled after his disabled great-aunt, Augustine Jefferson, who could not walk, but was strong enough to raise a family.

Another novel, A Gathering of Old Men, a tale of a group of aging black men sharing stories about their lives in rural and segregated Louisiana, published in 1983, was made into a movie in 1987.

Gaines won the National Book Critics Circle Award in 1993 for his novel A Lesson Before Dying, a story about a young Southern black man waiting to be executed for a crime he did not commit. It later became a best-seller.

Gaines published eight novels and many short stories.

Gaines was honored with numerous other awards including a Guggenheim Fellowship and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts. He was named a MacArthur Fellow — the coveted "genius grant"-- in 1993. President Bill Clinton awarded Gaines the National Humanities Medal in 2000. In 2013, President Barack Obama awarded him the National Medal of Arts.

With the earnings from his books and television movies, Gaines built a home on plantation land he had worked as a child and near a cemetery where his family members were buried.

In an interview with Fourth Quarter 2007, published by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Gaines talked about his home in False River, La. — the nexus between the past and the present, and between the land and his ancestors whose lives and labor inspired his work.

"If Auntie [Augusteen Jefferson] could sit here with me, or my stepfather who took me away from here, or my Uncle George, who used to take me to those old beat-up bars in Baton Rouge—if I could, I'd just buy him a good glass of Gentleman Jack, and we could sit here and talk. Oh, I wish I could do that."