Keanu Reeves, Dennis Quaid and Our National Obsession With Women's Age

To make matters worse, basing our judgements on the ages of these women in relation to their partners suggests that even in 2019, a woman is defined first by her relationship, then by her age, then by her actual accomplishments. When Dennis Quaid and his current girlfriend are discussed, what only ever comes up in the footnotes is that Savoie is a PhD student who already has a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. No one seems all that interested in the fact that she clearly has ambitions beyond her famous boyfriend.

The cultural tendency to correlate a woman's value with her age leaves women at the mercy of inconstant ideas around youth and beauty, vs. maturity and experience—and that dichotomy invites insecurities for all. Regardless of which end of the scale women fall on, they can't win. If you're young, you're hot but you don't know enough yet, and if you're older, you're smart but less physically desirable.

A further reflection of this arrived over the weekend, when even outspoken feminist Emma Watson admitted to feeling crappy about her age as it pertains to her relationship status. "Cut to 29," she told British Vogue, "and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious.' And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety."

Single women over 40 may scoff at how Watson feels about 30, but her decision to identify as "self-partnered" instead of "single," in order to feel more empowered about her own status, is a move that has been warmly welcomed by thousands of women online.