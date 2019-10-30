Film And Television Comic John Witherspoon Dies At 77

Later, Witherspoon appeared in Good Times, What's Happening!! and The Incredible Hulk, among others. He became a regular on The Richard Pryor Show. Years later, he had recurring roles in The Wayans Bros. and The Tracy Morgan Show.

He voiced Robert "Granddad" Freeman in the animated sitcom The Boondocks, which wrapped in 2014. However, in May, Witherspoon said the show and his character were set for a revival.

His feature films included Hollywood Shuffle, Boomerang, Vampire in Brooklyn, I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, Bird, The Meteor Man and all three of the Friday comedies starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker — Friday (1995), Next Friday (2000) and Friday After Next (2002).

Ice Cube tweeted that "Life won't be as funny without him."