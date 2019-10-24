Hundreds Of Musicians Pledge To Cut Ties With Amazon In 'No Music For ICE' Letter

Regardless, the festival's current lineup is formidable, including mainstream acts like Foo Fighters, Spoon and Beck, lauded and laureled artists like Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile and Thundercat, and younger talents Japanese Breakfast, Jpegmafia and Sudan Archives.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment on the letter, or confirm whether or not any of the scheduled performers have canceled their contracts since its publication.

The letter is the latest public challenge to tech companies' relationships with agencies such as ICE and CBP. Last year, 650 employees of business software company Salesforce petitioned Marc Benioff, its CEO, to cancel its contract with CBP. In August, more than 1,000 employees of Google did the same. This past July, Amazon Web Services itself was protested, outside of the Javits Center in New York where it was holding its AWS Summit, over the same issue.