David King, San Francisco Artist Who Designed Iconic Crass Emblem, Dies at 71

In college King met the artists eventually known as Penny Rimbaud and Gee Vaucher of Crass, afterwards working as a graphic designer. At the inception of punk, he gravitated towards stencils, subverting the militaristic style to promote peace. In 1977 at the communal Dial House near London, King encouraged Rimbaud to write down his criticisms of the state’s propagation of Christian values through public education, leading to the pamphlet Christ’s Reality Asylum.

King designed a logo for the pamphlet that Rimbaud later that year adopted to represent the punk band Crass. “I think the symbol is very simple,” King said in the 2013 interview. “[It’s] against monolithic religious and cultural oppression.” Crass proved hugely influential as a band, agitprop art collective and eponymous record label on the development of anarcho-punk, famously aiming barbed invective at the policies of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.

In 1977, King moved to New York City and fell into the Downtown art and music scene, for instance creating imagery for the storied nightclub Danceteria. He moved with his Arsenal band mates in 1982 to San Francisco, where they reformed as Sleeping Dogs. The groups included his eventual wife Dione. Beware, which Crass Records released that year, contains anti-capitalist messages and carries King’s distinctive artwork—a Mickey Mouse skull in the middle of a nuclear radiation symbol—on the cover.

San Francisco visual artist Matt Borruso, whose 1980s punk group Crucifix often played with Sleeping Dogs, said King’s clean, pointed design style stood out against the city’s underground music scene at the time. “Dave’s work connected my parents’ generation and my generation,” he said. “It was this link between protest art of the 1960s and what we were doing basically as teenagers.” King’s later exchange and camaraderie with artists such as McGee, Borruso added, further shows his unique capacity to reach across scenes and sensibilities.

King attended the San Francisco Art Institute in the 1990s to continue studying painting, sculpture and photography, and in recent years published four artist books via Colpa Press. In 2018 Colpa’s now-closed shop exhibited King’s wooden sculptures and released a companion publication, The Journey. King’s scrapbook-style collage and photography often explore themes of childhood; the self-published book Male Men collecting stills from televised English puppet shows, for example, surfaces the narrow expressions of masculinity marketed to young people.

The Crass symbol has often been appropriated. In 2011, the fashion company Hardware added chains to the image and copyrighted it. “It seems ironic that chains have been added to the logo of a band whose abiding hope has been for the breaking of society’s restraints,” he wrote at the time. This particularly tone-deaf reuse of the image inspired King to begin reimagining it in brilliant colors as, say, a bird’s nest or teapot. Goteblüd, the defunct Mission District fanzine store, exhibited the results in 2011, publishing the pamphlet Secret Origins of the Crass Symbol.

During the show Goteblüd hosted “spray days,” when attendees brought objects on which they stenciled the symbol while King watched. (Kind said in the 2013 interview he was amused when, around that time, local punks embellished the symbol with ticket stubs to protest a contentious Crass reunion show involving one original member.) Below one of his Crass symbol renderings in red, blue, yellow and green exhibited at Goteblüd and later Needles & Pens, King wrote, “The 70’s Were Not Colourful.” Colpa cofounder Luca Antonucci said King's favorite color was yellow. “He likes comic books and once designed the Crass symbol,” reads Colpa’s King biography. “Whatever that is.”