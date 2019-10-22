Watch: Macaulay Culkin Dancing Onstage With Lizzo Because He is Awesome Now
Search
X
Donate
Arts

Watch: Macaulay Culkin Dancing Onstage With Lizzo Because He is Awesome Now

Rae Alexandra
Macaulay Culkin at the 2018 American Music Awards, Los Angeles, California.  (VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

For a while there, in the aftermath of his Home Alone fame, it seemed like Macaulay Culkin might go the route of the tragic child star. He fired his own dad for stealing money from him; he got married at age 18 and was separated by 20; he was briefly jailed in 2004 for possession of weed and a variety of prescription pills. He was also friends with Michael Jackson, for crying out loud.

But in the last decade, Macaulay Culkin has fashioned a place for himself in American pop culture that is consistently and unequivocally a surreal joy to behold—and he doesn't get nearly enough mainstream attention for it.

Just this week, he took it upon himself to jump on stage with Lizzo at the Hollywood Palladium in order to do "The Sprinkler" and a bunch of other dance moves that suggest he knows exactly how bad he is at dancing.

Still, he was pleased enough with the end result to post a clip to Twitter:

Sponsored

Culkin has the unique distinction of being an ex-child star who, instead of diving headfirst into a pile of self-loathing and self-destruction when his star faded, has instead turned himself into a very lovable cult figure.

In case you haven't been following him, this is a man who spends his spare time showing up to underground wrestling matches and throwing balls into the ring, Kevin McCallister-style. This is a man who spent three years in a Velvet Underground cover band that re-wrote all those classic Lou Reed lyrics so they'd be about pizza.

Pizza Underground made it clear that Culkin was basically just hanging out with un-famous people in Los Angeles, behaving like an art school student who definitely hadn't made $20 million before the age of 14.

For years now, Culkin has been living his best Warholian life. In 2012, he turned his $2 million New York loft into an artists' workshop and invited two members of The Moldy Peaches to live with him. When a reporter and photographer from Bullett magazine went over to see what was going on, Culkin and his roommates showed them around, while all dressed up as Kurt Cobain.

Since starting a lifestyle parody website and podcast named Bunny Ears last year, articles from the site have included: "Exclusive: Macaulay Culkin Interviews the Swarm of Bees From 'My Girl'" and, in reference to that famous scene from Mrs. Doubtfire: "The Best Cakes to Smash Into Your Face When Trying to Fool a Social Worker."

Culkin's YouTube channel is even more ridiculous, featuring (among other things) video after video of him telling you he's going to teach you how to beat a variety of retro games (like Simon, Rubik's Cube and Battleship), while never actually teaching you how to beat retro games. He probably doesn't ever succeed at his end goal because of the copious amounts of white wine he drinks throughout.

Ultimately, Culkin has figured out ways to be artistically fulfilled without following the Hollywood path that made him famous. He cares about art, and music, and making you laugh, and—most importantly—he doesn't care about making fun of himself, or looking silly in the process. What's more, Culkin has taken ownership of all the things the public found so annoying when he was at the peak of his fame in the '90s, and embraced them in a way that screams self-acceptance.

With all that considered, it's no wonder he's friends with Lizzo.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.