Free Financial Advice at the SF Public Library
Search
X
Donate

The Hustle: Bay Area
Artists & Their Money

For 'The Hustle,' we ask Bay Area artists how they make ends meet in one of the most expensive regions in the United States.
Read the Series
The Do List

Free Financial Advice at the SF Public Library

Sarah Hotchkiss
The annual San Francisco Financial Planning Day offers free, objective, no-strings-attached financial advice from certified professionals. (Courtesy of the Gender Spectrum Collection)

Here at KQED Arts, we think a lot about how artists manage their money. Working in notoriously underpaid fields in one of the most expensive regions of the country, aritsts have to get (even more) creative. They learn new trades, wear multiple hats and find ways to stay in the place where they grew up, the place they love, the place that shaped their career.

The Hustle
Loading

And while we tell the stories of artists, we know full well that their stories of financial struggles and successes are no different from everyone’s stories of making ends meet in the Bay Area. Which is why the San Francisco Public Library, in partnership with the Financial Planning Association of San Francisco and the San Francisco Treasurer’s Office, is hosting the tenth annual Financial Planning Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, 9am–3pm.

Not all workshops and panels will be for everyone (some events are geared towards saving for college, some are about buying a home), but if there’s one thing nearly every artist I know deals with, it’s student loans. Check out the 50-minute workshop “Student Loans: What to Do Once you Have Them,” led by Diana Freeburg and Shawn Tydlaska.

Or maybe you need help staying on top of your finances? The Mission Economic Development Agency hosts “Creating a Better Budget.”

And here’s one everyone considering a big artistic project could likely benefit from: “Building Credit Using Alternative Lending Opportunities,” courtesy of the Mission Asset Fund.

All workshops take place at the main branch of the SFPL, where certified financial planners will also be offering free one-on-one advice sessions. You can view the whole day’s schedule, free and open to the public, here.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.