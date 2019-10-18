Watch Vintage KQED Footage From the 1970s Castro District

It's hard to remember a time when the Castro in San Francisco wasn't lively and colorful. As the center of San Francisco's gay mecca, the neighborhood has been home to protests, marches and organizing—but, almost as important, a lot of celebration as well.
We recently dug into our archives here at KQED and discovered footage from the 1970s shot in the Castro District. It's short, and seemingly mundane; a person waves to the camera, a group of men cross the street. But it's the mundane details that make up everyday life, and watching the above, you can easily get a feel for the time.