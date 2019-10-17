‘SF89’ Doc Opens the Jewel Box That was San Francisco 30 Years Ago

The bigger point is that whenever you moved to San Francisco, and stepped into the stream that is the ebb, flow and change of a city, that’s your frame of reference.

“Someone told me about a book or an article written in 1859 about 1849 saying, ‘That was the real San Francisco,’” Jacques remarks. “I would say that that is the same everywhere, not just in San Francisco. Any big city has a lore. And whenever you arrive, someone says, ‘Kid, you missed it.’

“We were talking about doing [the film] in the form of chapters, and one of the chapters I originally wrote was, ‘You Missed It.’ I started interviewing people about that and I didn’t get a lot of reaction. ‘I don’t remember anyone telling me that.’ Gee, I do. Maybe you weren’t listening.”

Jacques has been developing SF89: San Francisco Before the Internet for several years, his thinking and vision for the project evolving along the way. While he largely relies on interviews with friends and acquaintances from the pre- and post-quake period, he’s clear about the need to reach a cross-generational audience—which means resisting the pitfall of the siren song of nostalgia.

“There is a type of documentary that I don’t want to make—and there’s nothing wrong with them, it’s just that I want to do something more—and it’s ‘let’s go down Memory Lane.’ What I want to do is something about the emotion of change, and watching it and being part of it, and one minute you’re the younger generation and for way longer you’re not.”

Jacques recently completed his last round of interviews, and he’s about to immerse himself in postproduction. Documentaries have a way of shifting their focus in the editing room, as a different story—or a more urgent theme—emerges out of the one the filmmaker conceived. But he imagines a structure in which the past and the present can coexist.

“The film could have the veneer of fun nostalgia, because I think that’s going to draw people to want to see it,” he says. “That’s what I would come for. Lead them in with that, then give them something more nutritious: Let’s put it in the context of life and the world. Everybody has a San Francisco. It’s the one you found when you got here.”

It’s that last bit that gives SF89: San Francisco Before the Internet the potential ability to go beyond Jacques’ peers—let’s call them the ’89ers—and speak to San Francisco’s newest arrivals.

“I think a lot of times young people aren’t listening,” Jacques says. “We’re all, ‘It’s ours!’ and you reach your arms around and you grab it and ‘San Francisco is this and this and this and this.’ Then the next generation comes along and theirs is slightly different. So there’s that friction: ‘We don’t do that here.’ And the younger generation says, ‘Well, we do now.’”